KEA Karnataka Diploma CET Result 2023 Likely To Be Released Today At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Time And Other Details Here

Karnataka Diploma CET Result 2023: Students eagerly await the KEA DCET Results 2023 result link. According to the reports, the Karnataka Diploma CET Result 2023 is expected to be issued today. However, official confirmation is still pending. Candidates are encouraged to check the KEA official website-kea.kar.nic.in for the most up-to-date information on Karnataka DCET Result 2023.

The Karnataka DCET 2023 test was held on September 9, 2023, in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. On September 12, 2023, the Karnataka diploma entrance test tentative answer key was released.

Karnataka Diploma CET Result 2023: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the KEA's official website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down the homepage to find the Karnataka Diploma CET result 2023 link.

Step 3: By clicking on the link, you will be directed to the DCET page.

Step 4: Navigate to the Karnataka DCET result page.

Step 5: Fill in the required fields (registration number and date of birth).

Step 6: Submit the information

Step 7: Save the Karnataka DCET scorecard to your computer in pdf format.

Step 8: Print the results for future reference.

KEA DCET Counselling 2023

After the results are announced, KEA DCET Counselling 2023 will take place, and qualified candidates will need to attend in order to be admitted into the courses offered by the participating institutes. Registration, choice filling, allotment, and reporting are all part of the DCET counselling procedure. Seats will be assigned based on the candidate's rank, preference, and the availability of seats.