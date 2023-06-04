topStoriesenglish2617523
Live Updates | AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 (SHORTLY): Assam Class 12 Board Result To Be Declared SOON On ahsec.assam.gov.in, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecard

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023: Assam Board to declare class 12th result very soon on ahsec.assam.gov.in, scroll down for all latest updates and direct link. 

Jun 04, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is likely to issue the AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 in the first week of June 2023. The AHSEC Class 12th results are eagerly anticipated by candidates who registered for the Class 12 board exams. Once the results are made public, candidates can check them on the AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in. 


Along with the official website, the results link will also be available on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, and assam.result.in. 

