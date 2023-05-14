cuet.samarth.ac.in, CUET UG 2023 City Slip Live Updates: Announcement SOON, Direct DOWNLOAD LINK HERE
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release city intimation slips for Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 today at cuet.samarth.ac.in. After the release, students will be able to check slips for CUET UG 2023 from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per standard, NTA issues an Advanced City Intimation Slip at cuet.samarth.ac.in to the students indicating the city of their exam center well in advance.
As per the official schedule released earlier at cuet.samarth.ac.in, the admit cards for CUET UG 2023 will be issued three days before the exam. This year, the undergraduate examination is to be conducted from May 21 to 31. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the second will be held from 3 pm to 6:45 pm.
Here's how one can download city intimation slip at cuet.samarth.ac.in:
To download the city slip, Students first needs to visit the official website of CUET UG 2023 at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the homepage of the website, scroll down and go to the 'candidate activity' menu.
Now here a new page will open in front of you. Enter the details asked on this page and submit it.
Now after login you can check your exam city intimation slip.
You can also download it and take a print out of it.
City Intimation Slip for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on other dates will also be released shortly.
In the City Intimation Slip, date, shift of examination, subjects/Test Papers, medium chosen in online Application Form, are being displayed. Some candidates may have chosen subjects other than those being displayed in City Intimation Slip, then these will be issued soon later.
The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of CUET (UG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.
Intimation of Examination City for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) -2023] for examination scheduled on 21, 22, 23, and 24 May 2023 will be posted shortly tonight on NTA website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in