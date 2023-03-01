Live Updates | CBSE CTET 2023: Result To Be RELEASED On This Date At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Marking Scheme Here

CTET Result 2023 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the CTET Result 2023 soon. According to the reports the board is expected to declare the CTET results on 6th March however, official confirmation for the CTET Result 2023 release date and time is awaited. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their CTET Result on the official website- ctet.nic.in.

CTET Result 2023 Date

The CBSE is likely to declare the CTET Result 2023 on 6th March however, the confirmation on the CTET Result 2023 date and time is awaited. CTET results will be available on the official website - ctet.nic.in for the candidates soon.

CTET Exam

CBSE conducted the CTET exam in computer-based test (CBT) mode from December 28 to February 7, 2023. The exam was conducted in 74 cities and 243 exam centers across India. Approximately 32.5 lakh candidates appeared in the exam at the designated testing centers across India.