CBSE CTET 2022-23 RESULT

Live Updates | CBSE CTET 2023: Result To Be RELEASED On This Date At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE will declare the CTET Result 2023 soon, the exam was conducted from 28th Dec to 7th Feb, scroll down for all the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:35 AM IST|Source:

CTET Result 2023 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the CTET Result 2023 soon. According to the reports the board is expected to declare the CTET results on 6th March however, official confirmation for the CTET Result 2023 release date and time is awaited. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their CTET Result on the official website- ctet.nic.in.

CTET Result 2023 Date

The CBSE is likely to declare the CTET Result 2023 on 6th March however, the confirmation on the CTET Result 2023 date and time is awaited. CTET results will be available on the official website - ctet.nic.in for the candidates soon.

CTET Exam

CBSE conducted the CTET exam in computer-based test (CBT) mode from December 28 to February 7, 2023. The exam was conducted in 74 cities and 243 exam centers across India.  Approximately 32.5 lakh candidates appeared in the exam at the designated testing centers across India. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on CBSE CTET 2023 Result 

01 March 2023
11:33 AM

CBSE CTET 2023 Live Updates: Result SHORTLY

CTET Result will likely be out on 6th March, direct Link to check scorecard will be provided here.

10:32 AM

CTET Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps to check CBSE CTET results

- Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

- Click on CTET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the result and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

10:30 AM

CBSE CTET 2023 Live Updates: Exam Date

The CTET examination was conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023. 

