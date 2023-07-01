LIVE UPDATES | cuet.samarth.ac.in, CUET UG Result 2023 To Be OUT Soon: Answer Key, Other Details Here

LIVE UPDATES | cuet.samarth.ac.in, CUET Result 2023: The eagerly awaited CUET UG 2023 Result will soon be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed that the CUET UG Result 2023 will be released by July 15. Aspiring candidates can check their results on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in. It is worth noting that the provisional answer key has already been made available by the NTA, and students have the opportunity to raise objections until July 1, 2023. Following this, the NTA will carefully analyze the challenges and release the final answer key.

Overview of CUET UG 2023 Examination

The CUET UG 2023 examination was conducted in multiple phases from May 21 to June 23. A staggering number of approximately 14,90,000 candidates appeared for this national-level entrance exam. Introduced last year, CUET serves as the basis for admission to undergraduate programs in central, state, and other participating universities.

How to Check CUET UG 2023 Result?

To access your CUET UG Result 2023, kindly follow the step-by-step instructions provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the CUET UG 2023 Result link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the specified fields.

Step 4: The CUET UG 2023 Result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Take a moment to carefully review the result.

Step 6: Download the result and retain a printout for future reference.

How to Download CUET UG 2023 Answer Key?

If you wish to download the CUET UG Answer Key 2023, please follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link for the CUET UG 2023 Answer Key.

Step 3: The CUET UG 2023 Answer Key will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Take a moment to carefully review the answer key.

Step 5: Download the CUET answer key from cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in for further reference.

Please note that the answer key will help you compare your responses with the correct answers and assess your performance in the CUET UG 2023 examination.