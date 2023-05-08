Live Updates | TN HSE +2 Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Results To Be Announced At 9:30 AM At tnresults.nic.in, Here's Direct Link, Steps To Check

Tamil Nadu Class 12th Board Exam Result 2023 Latest Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TN DGE) will announce Class 12th (plus two or HSC) results 2023 shortly. According to an official announcement, Tamil Nadu Class 12th Board exam results will be announced at 9:30 am today. Students can check TN +2 result 2023 from the official website - https://tnresults.nic.in.

Around 8.51 lakh students had reportedly registered Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th exams this year. Of these, about 5.36 lakh students were in the Science stream, while around 2.54 lakh students took the Commerce stream, and around 14,000 students were in the Arts stream.

