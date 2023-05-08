Live Updates | TN HSE +2 Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Results To Be Announced At 9:30 AM At tnresults.nic.in, Here's Direct Link, Steps To Check
DGE TN HSE +2 Result 2023 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Class 12th Board Exam Result will be announced at 9:30 am.
Tamil Nadu Class 12th Board Exam Result 2023 Latest Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TN DGE) will announce Class 12th (plus two or HSC) results 2023 shortly. According to an official announcement, Tamil Nadu Class 12th Board exam results will be announced at 9:30 am today. Students can check TN +2 result 2023 from the official website - https://tnresults.nic.in.
Around 8.51 lakh students had reportedly registered Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th exams this year. Of these, about 5.36 lakh students were in the Science stream, while around 2.54 lakh students took the Commerce stream, and around 14,000 students were in the Arts stream.
TN HSE +2 Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Result To Be Announced at tnresults.nic.in shortly
Here's how to check TN HSE +2 Result 2023:
- Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in to check TN HSE +2 Result 2023.
- On the homepage, click on the 'Tamil Nadu HSE +2 result 2023' link
- A new login page will open where you need to enter your roll number and date of birth.
- The HSE(+2) Results will appear on your mobile/desktop screen.
- Take a printout for the future references
TN 12th result 2023: Exams were held in March, April
TN 12th result 2023: The Tamil Nadu Class 12th Board exams were conducted from March 13 to April 3.
12th result date 2023 Tamil Nadu: Failed students can appear in supplementary exams
12th result date 2023 Tamil Nadu: Students who failed in one or two subjects can appear in the supplementary exams. The TN 12th compartment exams are likely to be held in July.
TN 12th Result 2023 Live: Tamil Nadu HSE Plus 2 results today
TN 12th Result 2023 Live: Last year, around 8 lakh students had appeared in the TN 12th exams and an overall pass percentage of 93.76 was recorded. The pass percentage of female students was said to be at 96.32 per cent, while the pass percentage of male students was recorded at 90.96 per cent.
