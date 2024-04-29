Live Updates | TS EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket: Telangana EAPCET Admit Card OUT Today At eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Live Updates - Manabadi TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2024: The wait is going to be over for lakhs of students who have applied for admission to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad. The JNTU is all set to release hall tickets/admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 today on its website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Once released, applicants can download the TS EAPCET 2024 entrance admit card using their registration number and personal details like date of birth.

The Telangana EAPCET facilitates admission to diverse undergraduate programs encompassing engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy across colleges in Telangana. According to the timetable, the TS EAMCET 2024 examination is slated for May 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11. This entrance test will be administered in computer-based (CBT) mode, spanning a duration of three hours.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates: