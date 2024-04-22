Advertisement
TS INTER RESULT 2024

TS Inter Result 2024 LIVE: TSBSE Telangana Manabadi 1st, 2nd Year Result To Be OUT SOON At bse.telangana.gov.in- Check Latest Updates

Telangana Manabadi Inter 1st, 2nd year result will be released soon, scroll down for all the latest updates on it. 

TS Inter result 2024
TS Result 2024: The Telangana State Board for School Examination (TSBSE) and Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) are getting ready to announce the results of the Class 12 exams, Inter 1st and 2nd year exams. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results can check them on the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in once they're officially out. However, the exact date and time of the results haven't been confirmed yet by the authorities.

The TS Intermediate exams, also known as IPE March exams were conducted from February 28 to March this year, with two shifts. Last year, the TS Inter Results were declared on May 9. But this year, because of the Lok Sabha General Elections, the result will be out soon. So, the board might release the results in April itself.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On TS Inter And SSC Result 2024

22 April 2024
11:09 AM

TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Steps To Check Scores

- Go to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. 
- Click on the link ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024' on the homepage. 
- Click on ‘TS Inter 1st year Results 2024’ for 1st year results. 
- For 2nd year results, click on ‘TS Inter 2nd year Results 2024’ for 2nd year results. 
- On the login page, enter details like roll number. 
- Check your results. Download and print a copy for future reference.

10:25 AM

TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Likely Today

The results of Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year results are expected to be released today according to various media reports. . 

