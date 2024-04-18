UP Board Exam Results '24 Live: Students Awaiting Results; What We Know So Far

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is soon expected to declare the results for the UP Board 10th and 12th examinations of 2024. An official notification is awaited regarding the specific date and time for the release of the UP Board Result 2024.

Upon release, students will be able to access and download their results via the official UPMSP websites at upresults.nic.in. The students are required to put in respective roll numbers for verification.

Over 55 lakh students had given the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams which were conducted between February 22 and March 9, 2024. Awaiting the official declaration, there's speculation that the results may be published earlier compared to last year's announcement on April 25th.

According to UP Board, to pass the class 10 and 12 examinations, students must obtain a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. Students failing in one or two subjects will be given another chance to appear for compartment exams. However, those failing the compartment exam will be required to repeat the academic year.