LSAT 2024 January Session Result To Be Out Today At lsatindia.in- Check Steps To Download Here
LSAT 2024 January session results will be announced today, February 7, scroll down for the steps to check scores. The January session exam took place on January 20-21.
LSAT 2024: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) is set to announce the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2024 January session results tomorrow, February 7. Candidates who take the entrance exam can view the LSAT January 2024 results on the official website, lsatindia.in.Candidates can download the LSAT result 2024 for the January session using their login credentials, which include their registration number and date of birth.
LSAT 2024: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|LSAT India 2024 January exams
|January 20 to 21
|LSAT India 2024 January result
|February 7
|LSAT India 2024 May exams
|May 16 to 19, 2024
|LSAT India 2024 May result
|To be updated
LSAT 2024: Steps To Check Scores
- Visit the official website, www.lsatindia.in.
- On the webpage, select LSAT 2024 January session results.
- Enter your login information
- The LSAT India 2024 January scorecard will appear on your screen.
- Download and print the document for future reference.
The LSAT 2024 schedule features the upcoming phase 2 exam in May. The January exams occurred on January 20 to 21, with results declared on February 7. The LSAT India 2024 May exams are slated for May 16 to 19, 2024, and the result date is pending confirmation.
Candidates with LSAT scores can apply for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and integrated Ph.D. programmes at several Indian law institutes. The legal schools will conduct counselling based on the percentile score of the LSAT India 2024. However, the counselling process will differ from college to college. The LSAT India 2024 January session exam was held on January 20 and 21, 2024, and was proctored.
