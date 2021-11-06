MP Board Exam 2022 dates released for Class 10, 12, check details here

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022.

The MP Board Exams 2022 for Class 10, 12, Diploma in Pre-Vocational School Education (DPSE) and Physical Education Training Letter will commence from February 12, 2022.

The theory exams will conclude on March 20, 2022, while the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held till March 31, 2022.

The School Department of Madhya Pradesh took to Twitter to release the date sheet and wrote, “For the examination year 2021-22 by the Board of Secondary Education, the theory and practical examination of 10th, 12th, Diploma in Pre-Vocational School Education (DPSE) and Physical Education Training Letter will be conducted from February 12, 2022.”

Meanwhile, the MP board has revised the assessment criteria for Class 10 and Class 12 both theory and practical exams for 2022. According to the revised marking scheme, 80 marks will be allotted for theoretical subjects while the remaining 20 marks will be kept for practical and project work.

Moreover, 40 per cent of questions in both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be objective, 40 per cent will be subjective and the remaining 20 per cent of questions will be analytical in nature.

