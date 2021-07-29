MP Board MPBSE class 12 result 2021: 100% students passed, check results at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh and the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Thursday (July 29) announced the Class 12 results. Students can check their results at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Alternatively, the candidates can also download the mobile-based apps of MPBSE — MP Mobile. This year, nearly 7.5 lakh students had registered for the exam. The pass percentage is 100 per cent.

While the examinations were not conducted for Class 12, owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the results for students will be declared on the basis of alternative assessments. Therefore, the best of five subjects of class 10 result will be considered.

Last year, 8.5 lakh students appeared for the higher secondary examinations, of which 68.81 per cent passed. Female students outperformed male students, although the pass percentage for both had gone down. Last year, the MP board for the first time in 30 years, declared the results for Class 10 and Class 12 separately.

In 2020, the Harda district was the best performer with 81.97 per cent of students from the area clearing the exam in regular mode followed closely by Neemuch with a pass percentage of 81.68 per cent in regular mode. However, Neemuch has registered a pass percentage of 31.01 per cent in private mode and Harda has a pass percentage of 30.50 per cent in private mode.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the class 10 results today. Arbind Prasad Singh, chairman, JAC, told indianexpress.com, "The result will be declared today at 3 pm." Students of class 10 can check their results at the official website of the board – jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Read LIVE updates.

Live TV