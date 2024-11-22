Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: SSC, HSC Exam Datesheet Released At mahahsscboard.in- Check Details Here

Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the timetable for the Maharashtra Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025 on its official website, mahahsscboard.in. The Class 10 exams are scheduled from February 21 to March 17, 2025, while the Class 12 exams will occur from February 11 to March 11, 2025. Students preparing for the Maharashtra Board Exams 2025 can visit the official website to check the detailed schedule. A total of 15,13,909 students have registered for the HSC exams, with 7,60,046 in science, 3,81,982 in arts, and 3,29,905 in commerce.

As per the timetable, the Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC, and HSC Vocational Stream Exams 2025 will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and the afternoon shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The Maharashtra Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC exams 2025 admit cards will be released soon.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the Maharashtra SSC/HSC Date Sheet 2025.

Step 3: The Maharashtra Board Timetable 2025 will be displayed in PDF format.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF, and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Maharashtra Board Exam: Result this year

In the Maharashtra Board SSC exam 2024, 95.81% of students successfully passed. Out of 15,49,326 students who appeared for the Class 10 exam, 14,84,431 cleared it. For Class 12, the MSBSHSE announced a pass percentage of 93.37%.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: Exam guidelines

As emphasized by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), following these instructions is essential to ensuring a smooth and fair examination process.