Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2815524https://zeenews.india.com/education/manabadi-ap-tet-results-2024-released-at-aptet-apcfss-in-check-direct-link-steps-to-download-aptet-july-scorecard-here-2815524.html
NewsEducation
AP TET RESULT 2024

Manabadi AP TET Results 2024 Released At aptet.apcfss.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download aptet july scorecard Here

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the results of the AP TET July examination on Monday. Candidates can download their score memos by visiting aptet.apcfss.in and entering their ID and date of birth. The AP TET final answer key was released in October, with a slight delay in the results, which were initially expected on November 2. Candidates who passed AP TET 2024 Paper 1 are eligible to teach classes 1 to 5, while those who cleared Paper 2 can teach classes 6 to 8.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2024, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Manabadi AP TET Results 2024 Released At aptet.apcfss.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download aptet july scorecard Here

AP TET Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the results of the AP TET July examination on Monday. Candidates can download their score memos by visiting aptet.apcfss.in and entering their ID and date of birth. The AP TET final answer key was released in October, with a slight delay in the results, which were initially expected on November 2. Candidates who passed AP TET 2024 Paper 1 are eligible to teach classes 1 to 5, while those who cleared Paper 2 can teach classes 6 to 8.

AP TET Results 2024: Here's how to check

  • Visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.
  • Click on the link for the results.
  • Enter your ID and Date of Birth in the required fields.
  • Your AP TET scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Review the details, download the scorecard, and print it for future reference.

AP TET Result 2024; direct link here

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ban on Muslims in Tirupati Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK