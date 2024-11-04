Manabadi AP TET Results 2024 Released At aptet.apcfss.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download aptet july scorecard Here
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the results of the AP TET July examination on Monday. Candidates can download their score memos by visiting aptet.apcfss.in and entering their ID and date of birth. The AP TET final answer key was released in October, with a slight delay in the results, which were initially expected on November 2. Candidates who passed AP TET 2024 Paper 1 are eligible to teach classes 1 to 5, while those who cleared Paper 2 can teach classes 6 to 8.
AP TET Results 2024: Here's how to check
- Visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.
- Click on the link for the results.
- Enter your ID and Date of Birth in the required fields.
- Your AP TET scorecard will appear on the screen.
- Review the details, download the scorecard, and print it for future reference.
AP TET Result 2024; direct link here
