MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2023: Meghalaya Class 10th, 12th Arts Result To Be Declared Soon At megresults.nic.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Meghalaya Board Result 2023: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will shortly release the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) arts results 2023 as well as the MBOSE secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) 2023 results. Candidates who took the exam can view their results on the official website, megresults.nic.in.On May 9, 2023, the board issued the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 results for scientific, vocational, and commerce streams. Science students passed the tests with an overall pass rate of 78.84%, commerce students passed with an overall pass percentage of 79.31%, and vocation students with an overall pass percentage of 93.75%.

MBOSE HSSLC 2023: Here's how to check the results

Visit the official website- mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

Click on the link provided on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads ‘Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate 2023’.

Select the respective stream and click submit.

Enter your credentials like enrollment number, name etc. and press on submit.

MBOSE HSSLC 2023 result can then be downloaded.

The Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Exams were held by MBOSE from March 3 to March 17, 2023.The HSSLC 12th Exams 2023 were held between March 3, 2023 and March 30, 2023.