MBSE HSLC Result 2024: Mizoram Board Class 10 Result Declared At mbse.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

MBSE HSLC Result 2024: The Mizoram Board of School Education, MBSE, declared the MBSE HSLC Result 2024 today, May 14, 2024, at 12 PM. Students who took the exam can download their results via the official websites mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com. Officials at MBSE issued an official notification announcing the release of the Mizoram Board Class 10 results. Candidates can find the results at the MBSE headquarters in Chaltlang, as stated in the notice.

MBSE HSLC Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in.

On the home page, select the Results section.

Click the Class 10 Results 2024 link.

Enter the required credentials and click the submit button.

Examine the results given on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Once the results are announced, students can obtain the provisional marksheet. The marksheet will feature the student's name, roll number, father's and mother's names, date of birth, category, centre code, subject name, subject-specific marks secured in theory and practice, total marks achieved, percentage, and division. The schools will submit the original marksheets. Students can even use the SMS facility. To check by SMS, launch the SMS app, type MBSE 10, and send the message to 5676750. Once completed, the students will receive the result.