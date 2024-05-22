MHT CET 2024 Answer Key OUT, Objection Window Opens Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Details Here

MHT CET 2024: The Common Entrance Test (CET) cell of Maharashtra has published the MHT CET 2024 answer key. The response sheets for both the PCM and PCB groups are now available, with the objection window opening today, May 22. Candidates who took the test can download the MHT CET 2024 answer key from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, by logging in with their ID and password.

If candidates find discrepancies or are unsatisfied with the provisional answer key, they can raise objections starting today, May 22, 2024. Each objection requires a fee of Rs 1,000 per question. Objections should be submitted through the official website according to the State Common Entrance Test Cell's guidelines.

The PCB group exam was conducted from April 22 to April 30, while the PCM group exam took place from May 2 to May 16. The answer sheets and solved question papers have been uploaded to the candidates' login IDs, as per the official notice from the CET cell.

MHT CET Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit cetcell.mahacet.org

- Click on the candidate registration portal on the homepage

- Log in with your credentials

- Click on the answer key link

- Download the answer key PDF

- Raise objections, if any

Candidates dissatisfied with the provisional answers can raise objections for Rs 1,000 per question. Subject experts will review these challenges to prepare the final answer key. The MHT CET 2024 results will be based on this final key.

The exam was a Computer Based Test featuring Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with one correct option out of four. MHT CET 2024 scores will be used for admissions to engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses in participating institutes. For more details, visit the official website.