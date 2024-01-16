MHT CET 2024: PCM, PCB Registration Begins Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Apply

MHT CET 2024: The registration for MHT CET 2024 will commence today, January 16, 2024, at the State Common Entrance Test Cell. Candidates who are interested and eligible can register on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org - until March 3, 2024.The Maharashtra CET Cell will publish an information bulletin about BTech and medical programmes on its official website. The qualifying criteria, age limit, application cost, exam pattern, and syllabus will all be included in the brochure.

Candidates for MHT CET PCM or PCB must have passed Class 12 or any other comparable examination with at least 50% marks. Those who are taking their Class 12 or another similar exam this year are also eligible to apply.

MHT CET 2024: Steps to apply here

Go to mahacet.org, MAHACET's official website.

On the home page, click the MHT 2024 registration link.

Candidates must register on a new website that will be launched.

Sign in to your account after that.

Once you've completed the application and paid the applicable payments, click "Submit."

After downloading the page, make a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

The PCB group test will be held from April 16th to April 23rd, 2024, and the PCM group exam will be held from April 25th to April 30th, 2024.

The exam will be administered as a computer-based test online. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four possibilities will be included on the paper, and only one of the options will be correct.

Candidates applying for engineering degrees must take PCM, while those applying for pharmacy courses must take PCB. The questions from the Class 11 syllabus are weighted at 20%, while the questions from the Class 12 syllabus are weighted at 80%.