MHT CET Result 2023: Maharashtra PCM, PCB CET Results To Be Released Soon At cetcell.mahacet.org- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

MHT CET Result 2023: The MHT CET Result 2023 will be announced by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell next week. The results for the MHT CET Exam for the PCB and PCM group will be announced on June 12, 2023, students who took the exam should remember. The results will be accessible whenever they are released on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. On May 26, 2023, the State Cell made the question paper, candidate response, and correct answer key public.

According to the announcement, the deadline for submitting complaints or objections from candidates over the questions was May 28, 2023. The percentile score shall serve as the test's normalized score in accordance with the normalization notice. Scores that are based on the comparative performance of everyone who takes the exam are called percentile scores. The percentage of candidates who scored at or below a given percentile on an exam is shown by the percentile scores.

MHT CET Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

Visit the official website of MHT CET 2023 i.e cetcell.mahacet.org.

Then find the MHT CET Result 2023 Direct Link.

Click on the link and open the login page.

Then enter the valid login details in the given section.

Now you have to click on the submit option.

The Maharashtra CET Result 2023 will appear.

You need to check the result details and click on download.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Students are advised that although the exact time of the result's publication is unknown, you can anticipate it to happen either in the morning or, at the latest, in the evening.