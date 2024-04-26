NBSE Result 2024 Date: Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results Released On nbsenl.edu.in- Check Details Here

NBSE Results 2024: The NBSE results 2024 for HSSLC and HSLC exams are set to be released today. According to the official announcement, the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) would release the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) at 2 pm. Over 60,000 students are awaiting the Nagaland Board results in 2024. Once the results are announced, students can download their Nagaland Board provisional marksheet from the official website, nbsenl.edu.in. According to the NBSE test schedule, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 Examination 2024 was held from February 13–23, 2024, while the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 Exams 2024 were held from February 12, 2024 to March 6, 2024. The results will be made available both online and offline.

NBSE Result 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website, nbsenl.edu.in.

2. On the appearing homepage, click on the NBSE Board 10th and 12th result link

3. A new login page will open.

4. Enter your roll number to access the results.

5. Take a printout for future reference.

Along with the official website, the Nagaland Board results link will be available on third-party websites such as indiaresults.com. Candidates are encouraged to get the provisional marksheet only from the official website.