NEET MDS 2024 Application Ends Today At natboard.edu.in- Check Steps To Register Here

NEET MDS 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close registration for the NEET MDS 2024 today, February 19. Eligible applicants can apply for the exam on the official website, nbe.edu.in, until 11.55 PM. The edit window will be open from February 22 to 25, 2024. The exam is planned to take place on March 18. The admission card will be made available for download beginning March 13. NEET MDS is a test for admission to several MDS courses under the Dentists Act of 1948.

NEET MDS 2024: Steps to register here

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Go to Exams—NEET-MDS.

Click the registration link and finish the registration.

Complete the application form, upload papers, and pay the money.

Submit the form and print it for future reference.

NEET MDS 2024: Examination Fee

General, OBC and EWS Rs 3500 SC, ST, PWD Rs 2500

NEET MDS 2024: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate for admission to the Master of Dental Surgery course must have a recognised Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from an Indian university or institute, be registered with the State Dental Council, have provisional or permanent registration, and have completed a year-long rotatory internship in an approved/recognised dental college.