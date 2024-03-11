NEET MDS 2024 Registration Last Date Today At nbe.edu.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NEET MDS 2024: NEET MDS 2024 registration is set to conclude today. The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the NEET MDS 2024 registration window, after extending the internship deadline to June 30, 2024. Candidates who are eligible according to the amended cut-off date can apply for NEET MDS 2024 until March 11, 2024 (11:55 pm). NBE will hold the NEET MDS 2024 test on March 18, 2024, and the admit card will be released on March 15. Candidates who have registered for the exam must download the admit card from the official website, nbe.edu.in. It is mandatory to bring the NEET MDS 2024 admit card to the exam centre.

NEET MDS 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Go to the official website (nbe.edu.in).

2. On the site, pick the NEET MDS tab.

3. Apply for the exam using the application link.

4. Fill in the form and submit the requested papers.

5. Pay the application fees and submit the form.

6. Print out for future reference.

It should be noted that the NBE will not provide an edit window to candidates who apply through a reopened window. There will be no edit window accessible to candidates who submit their applications during the aforementioned online registration session. Candidates are urged to take caution when filling out their applications in order to avoid errors, since there will be no option to edit/modify/change any information submitted later," the NBE stated.