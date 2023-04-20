NEET UG 2023: NTA Releases Clarification On Medium Of Exam Paper, Check Official Notification On neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released an official notice to clarify the issue regarding the language of the NEET UG 2023 exam paper.

In the official notification, the NTA informed that the candidates who have opted for the English language for the question paper will get a question booklet in English only. However, the candidates who have opted for the Hindi language will get the booklet that will have questions in both Hindi and English languages.

Similarly, NEET aspirants who have opted for their regional languages will also get a bilingual question booklet and the question in it will be in both English and the regional language opted by the candidates. Check NEET UG 2023 Official Notification Here

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date, Time

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 across the country in pen-paper mode. Candidates are required to carry NEET UG Admit Card 2023 at the exam centre to appear for the entrance test. The exam will be conducted in one shift from 2pm to 5.30 pm (IST).

NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards

The testing agency will soon release the NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards on official website - neet.nta.nic.in, however, before the admit cards the testing agency will release the the NEET UG advance city intimation slip to inform candidates about their city for the NEET examination centre.

As per past trends, NTA is expected to release the NEET UG advance intimation slip 15-20 days before the exam which means candidates can expect the NEET UG exam city slip any this week.