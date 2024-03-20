NEET UG 2024 Correction Window Closes Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Steps To Make Changes Here

NEET UG 2024: The NEET UG 2024 Correction Window will close today, March 20, 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the rectification window today at 11.50 PM. Registered applicants who wish to modify their forms should do so as soon as possible by visiting the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. Final changes to the application form will be effective only after payment of any additional fees, if applicable. If a candidate's gender, category, or PwD status changes, they will be charged an additional cost.

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 will be held on May 5, 2024, by the NTA. The exam will be conducted in Pen and Paper mode (offline) from 2pm to 5:20pm in 14 places throughout India and abroad.

"The window for corrections will be available till March 20, 2024 (up to 11:50 pm) After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances. Any additional fees required for corrections must be paid by the candidate concerned using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI,” reads the official notice.

NEET UG 2024: Here’s how to make changes

1. Go to the official website, neet.nta.ac.in.

2. From the homepage, click the registration/login link.

3. Enter the application number, password, and security pin as shown.

4. An application form will display.

5. Correct the details.

6. Complete the form and submit it.

7. Keep a copy.

The NEET UG 2024 exam will be held on May 5, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m. The exam will be held in Pen & Paper mode (offline) at various centres in India and abroad. The specifics on city slips and admit cards will be provided in due course.