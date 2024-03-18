NEET UG 2024 Correction Window Opens Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Steps To Edit Application Form Here

NEET UG 2024: The NEET Correction Window 2024 is open today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will allow candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (UG) to modify the allowed fields until March 20, 2024. The NEET UG 2024 correction window link will be provided on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. To access the dashboard, candidates must input their application number and date of birth. According to the official notice released by NTA, the NEET rectification window is a one-time opportunity for candidates, and no additional chances will be provided.

Candidates are recommended to log in to their account and, if necessary, change the permitted fields. "It's important to highlight that final corrections will be applicable only after payment of any additional fees, if required. In cases where changes in Gender, Category, or PwD status affect the fee amount, candidates will be charged any excess fee accordingly. Please note that any excess payments made will not be refunded," as per NTA.

NEET UG 2024: Steps to edit here

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/neet.

Log in to the homepage using your credentials.

On your dashboard, click the link to edit the application.

Make any required changes to your NEET UG 2024 application.

Save the changes and pay the applicable fees.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2024 on Sunday, May 5, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 05:20 p.m. The exam will be administered in Pen and Paper mode (offline) at various centres in India and abroad.