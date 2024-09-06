NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Choice Filling 2024 Begins Today At mcc.gov.in- Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the Round 2 choice-filling process for NEET UG Counselling 2024 on September 6, 2024. Registered candidates can submit their choices on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the deadline to complete the choice filling for Round 2 is September 10, 2024. The seat allotment process will take place from September 11 to September 12, with the results being announced on September 13, 2024. Candidates allotted a seat in Round 2 are required to report to their respective colleges between September 14 and September 20, 2024. Data verification will occur from September 21 to September 22.

The third round of NEET UG counseling will begin on September 26 and conclude on October 13, 2024. The online stray vacancy round for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, along with seats at deemed universities and central universities (MBBS/BDS/BSc Nursing), will be held from October 16 to October 30, 2024.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in and click on the registration link on the homepage.

Log in using your credentials and submit.

Enter your preferred choices, then submit them.

After completing the process, download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates who have not yet registered for Round 2 can still do so via the official MCC website. The last date for registration is September 10, 2024.

For technical inquiries, institutions can reach the MCC between 10 AM and 6 PM at the following numbers: 011-69227413, 69227416, 69227419, and 69227423. The stray round of counseling will depend on the availability of seats after the two NEET UG counseling rounds. This process includes 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, along with seats in central and deemed universities, private colleges, Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) institutes, AIIMS, and JIPMER.