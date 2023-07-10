trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633239
NExT 2023 Mock Test Registration Window Closes Today At next.aiims.ac.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

NExT 2023 Mock Test: Final-year MBBS graduates are eligible to apply for the AIIMS Delhi National Exit Test - Mock Exam, which will be held on July 28, 2023, scroll down for more details.

 

NExT 2023 Mock Test: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, is accepting registrations for the NEXT Mock Test, and the deadline to apply for the mock test is today, July 10, 2023, according to the timetable. MBBS graduates in their last year are eligible to register.

Candidates should be aware that the generation of Exam Unique Code (EUC) (only for candidates whose basic information is accepted) and application completion (only for candidates who have created the EUC code) must be completed on or by July 14, 2023. According to the schedule, the mock test will be held on July 28, 2023, and the admit card will be released on July 21, 2023.

NExT 2023 Mock Test: Steps to apply here


  • Visit the official website - next.aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • Click on the login button and enter your details.
  • Upload all the required documents and pay fees, if needed.
  • Check all the details carefully and submit the form.
  • Download and keep a copy for reference

NExT Mock Test 2023; direct link to apply here

The NEXT test will be divided into two parts: NEXT Step 1 and NEXT Step 2. Step 1 will be done twice a year in May and November, whereas Step 2 will be held on a regular basis twice a year. The exact dates will be announced soon. According to the AIIMS notification, the mock test cost is Rs 2000 for General and OBC category students and Rs 1000 for SC, ST, or EWS applicants.

 

