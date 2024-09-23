Odisha Police Constable 2024 Recruitment Registration Begins At odishapolice.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

Odisha Police Recruitment Registration 2024: The Odisha Police State Selection Board (OSSC) has begun online registration for the recruitment of sepoys/constables in various battalions. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, odishapolice.gov.in. The application deadline is October 13. Candidates from the Women, Transgender, and PwBD categories are not eligible. Additionally, applicants can only apply to one battalion, and this selection cannot be changed later. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 1,360 Constable vacancies in the Odisha Police through the official website, odishapolice.gov.in.

The selection process for candidates will consist of four stages: Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test, and Medical Examination. The CBRE will include 100 objective-type questions, each worth one mark, with a total duration of two hours. Multiple-choice options will be provided for each question. A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied for incorrect answers, but no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

Odisha Police Recruitment Registration 2024: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official Odisha Police website at odishapolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the 'Recruitment for Sepoy/Constable in Battalion' link.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Click on 'Registration for Odisha Sepoy/Constable in OSAP/IR Bn in Odisha Police.'

Step 5: Register by entering your personal details in the redirected window.

Step 6: After registering, log in using your credentials.

Step 7: Complete the application form, upload the required documents, and submit.

Step 8: Print the submitted application for future reference.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and no older than 23 as of January 1, 2024. Reserved category candidates are eligible for upper age limit relaxation. To qualify, candidates must have passed the Class 10 (Matriculation) exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha or an equivalent exam from another recognized board.