OSSTET 2023 Answer Key Released At bseodisha.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

OSSTET 2023: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education has announced the tentative answer key for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 (OSSTET). Candidates who take the OSSTET exam can download their provisional answer key from the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. To get the OSSTET 2023 answer key, applicants must enter their roll number and mobile number provided during the application procedure. Candidates who are dissatisfied with the OSSTET tentative answer key 2023 may challenge it with appropriate document verification until March 6, 2024. To challenge the answer key, candidates must pay Rs 500 each challenge on the commission's official website.

OSSTET 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, select the OSSTET 2023 answer key link.

A new login page will be displayed on your screen.

Enter your OSSTET 2023 roll number and cellphone number to log in.

The OSSTET 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and print it out for future reference.

The OSSTET 2023 exam was administered on January 19, 2024. To be eligible for the OSSTET 2023 exam, students from the general category must achieve a minimum of 45%. However, candidates from the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribal (ST) groups must obtain a minimum passing grade of 35%.