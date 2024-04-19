PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2024 Link Active At pseb.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

PSEB Result 2024: The Punjab School Examination Board, PSEB, provided the PSEB 10th result link today, April 19, as scheduled. Students who took the Punjab Board PSEB 10th test in 2024 can check and obtain their marksheets from the official websites-pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com. To access the PSEB login, candidates will need to provide their roll number.PSEB chairman Satbir Bedi announced the 10th examination results yesterday, April 18th, and the result link was planned to be issued today.

It should be noted that the marksheets offered online are provisional, and students can obtain them from their particular schools.

PSEB Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website (pseb.ac.in).

2. On the homepage, click the PSEB result 2024 link.

3. A new login page will open.

4. Enter your roll number to download the provisional marksheet.

5. Download and store it for future reference.

According to official data, PSEB recorded a pass percentage of 97.24 percent, with Aditi from Ludhiana topping the exam. Amritsar is the best performing district, with a pass rate of 99.24%, while Fatehgarh Sahib has the lowest with 94.51%. Those who scored 33% on aggregate were declared qualified in the PSEB 10th Result 2024.