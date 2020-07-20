हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 results 2020

Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 results 2020 likely at 11 am on Tuesday; check pseb.ac.in

PSEB is likely to announce Punjab Board class 12 results 2020 at 11 am on Tuesday at it's official website--pseb.ac.in 

Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 results 2020 likely at 11 am on Tuesday; check pseb.ac.in
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce Punjab Board class 12 results 2020 at 11 am on Tuesday (July 20) at the PSEB's official website--pseb.ac.in. The Punjab PSEB Class 12 result was been delayed due to technical issues as earlier it was to be declared today at 4 pm. 

Students can also check their results on other websites: results.gov.in, school.careers360.com, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net. The students who appeared for this examination should follow the steps given below to check their results:

1. Students should first visit the PSEB's official website pseb.ac.in 
2. Students should click on the result link on the website's homepage
3. They should enter their required details
4. Ensure that details match the information provided on the PSEB 12th admit card
5. Students can now view their result and download a copy their result for future reference

In 2019, 86.41% of students had passed PSEB 12th examination and the pass percentage among girls was 90.86 per cent. Three students were joint toppers. 

Earlier, the Punjab School Education Board had decided to evaluate the PSEB 12th result on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

