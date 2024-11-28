REET Notification 2025 To Be Out Anytime Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Check Here

REET Exam Notification 2025: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2025 official notification is expected to be released soon. Once available, candidates can view the notification and apply online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. On Tuesday, School Education Secretary Krishna Kunal conducted a meeting to review the preparations for REET 2025. He emphasized maintaining the confidentiality of the exam and ensuring the security of the question papers. Additionally, the meeting focused on assigning candidates the nearest exam centers for their convenience. Earlier, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced that the REET 2025 notification would be issued on November 25, with the application process starting on December 1. However, the official notification is yet to be published.

The REET 2025 exam is scheduled for February, and the application fee will remain the same as that of REET 2022, according to the minister.

REET Notification 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Navigate to the REET 2025 exam section.

Download the notification and review all important details.

Click on the application link to begin the process.

Complete the registration to receive your login credentials.

Log in to your account using the credentials provided.

Fill out the application form carefully.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The REET 2025 notification will include details such as eligibility criteria, exam pattern, application fee, important dates, and more for candidates to review.

The REET exam is conducted in two levels:

Level 1 is for primary teacher positions.

Level 2 is for secondary teacher positions.

Candidates can apply for Level 1, Level 2, or both, depending on their eligibility. The application fee will vary based on the selected levels. The previous REET exam took place on July 23 and 24, 2022. The preliminary answer key was released on August 19, 2022, and the objection window closed on August 25, 2022. The final results were declared on September 29, 2022.