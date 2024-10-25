RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RPSC Answer Key 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer key for the Assistant Professor (Sanskrit Education Dept.) Competitive Exam 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access and download the answer key from the official RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The answer keys have been provided for various subjects, including Samanya Darshan, Sahitya, Jyotish Ganit, Rigved, Dharmshastra, Jyotish Falit, Samanya Sanskrit, Vyakaran, Bhasha Vigyan, Yoga Vigyan, and Yajurved. The objection window for the RPSC Assistant Professor (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Competitive Exam 2024 will be open from October 26 to October 28, 2024. Candidates wishing to raise objections can do so online by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question. To submit objections, candidates must log in to the SSO Portal, choose the Recruitment Portal, and click on the "Question Objection" link for the relevant exam.

Objections must be submitted according to the model question paper provided on the Commission's website. It is essential to submit objections online with proof from standard, authentic books; objections without supporting evidence will not be considered. Additionally, only objections raised by candidates who appeared for the exam will be accepted.

RPSC Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the links for "RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024" for the relevant subjects.

A new PDF will open.

Review the answer key and download the file.

Make sure to keep a printed copy for future reference.

In case of any technical issues while submitting objections, candidates can reach out to the RPSC via email at recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or contact them by phone at 9352323625 and 7340557555 for assistance.