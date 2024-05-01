School Holiday In Delhi-NCR Today; Children Sent Back Home, Exams Disrupted After Bomb Threat

School Holiday Today: It was a normal morning for parents across Delhi-NCR including in Noida and Ghaziabad. Parents sent their kids to school on time but just an hour later, they received a call from their schools to pick their kids back. The school administration sought some emergency reasons for sending back the kids. While parents reached schools to pick up their kids, it came to light that around 100 high-profile schools across Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad received bomb threats.

Schools thus informed the police which rushed special teams and bomb and sniffer dogs to these schools. However, during the searches, no threat element was found in the schools. However, as a precautionary measure, several schools announced an emergency holiday today.

The schools which received a bomb threat include DPS International School, DPS school in RK Puram, DPS school East of Kailash, DPS school Vasant Vihar, DPS school Dwarka, Mother Mary’s School in Mayur Vihar, St. Thomas' Girls Senior Secondary School, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Army Public School, DPS school Sector 122 Noida, and DPS school Knowledge Park 5 Noida.

Delhi Police officials urged parents to remain calm and not panic as nothing was found during the searches. Most likely, the mails were a hoax. Delhi Police officials also shared that the same mail was sent to all the schools and it did not contain any date. DCP New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "We've checked all the schools and nothing has been found, there is no need to panic."

Though, the language used in the mail was similar to that used by terrorists. In the letter, the sender threatened that those who don't believe in 'Islam' will be killed and 'Kaafirs' will be burnt alive as per the instructions of Allah.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that schools were vacated on time and police did not find any suspicious objects.