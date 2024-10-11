SEBI Phase 2 Grade A Result 2024 Released At sebi.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SEBI Phase 2 Result 2024: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the subject-wise PDF for the SEBI Grade A result 2024 on its official website, sebi.gov.in. Candidates who participated in the recruitment for Assistant Managers can now check and download the result PDF online. SEBI conducted the Phase 2 exam on August 31, and those who have passed this stage have been shortlisted for the interview round. The cut-off marks for the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 exam will be announced soon. These cut-offs will differ by stream (General, Legal, etc.) and will be influenced by factors like the exam's difficulty level and the number of available vacancies. Candidates who meet or surpass the cut-off marks will qualify for the interview round.

The result covers multiple streams, including General, Legal, Information Technology, Engineering, Research, and Official Language. According to SEBI Grade A Phase 2 qualifying criteria, candidates need to secure at least 50% marks to pass. It’s important to note that final selection for the Assistant Manager posts will be determined after candidates successfully clear the interview round and complete the document verification process.

SEBI Phase 2 Result 2024: Here’s how to download

Go to SEBI’s official site at www.sebi.gov.in.

On the homepage, find the "Careers" or "Latest Announcements" section.

Look for the link titled "SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2024" and click on it.

The result will open in PDF format. Download the file.

Use the "Ctrl + F" function to find your roll number in the PDF. If listed, you’ve qualified for the interview round.

Keep a copy of the PDF for future reference, particularly for the interview process.

