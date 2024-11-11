Telangana Open School, TOSS, SSC, Inter Results 2024 Released At telanganaopenschool.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Telangana Results 2024: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the results for the SSC and Intermediate October examinations on Monday, November 12. Students who took the exams can view their results by visiting the official website at telanganaopenschool.org and entering their roll number. After the results are announced, TOSS will issue students hard copies of the marks memos and pass certificates. Additionally, students can apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts and re-counting of marks. The detailed schedule for this process will be provided later. The practical examinations were conducted from October 16 to 23.

The theory exam for vocational subjects in the SSC was held over two hours from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, while the vocational PSTT practical exam took place from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.The TOSS 2024 exams concluded on October 9, and the results will be released today starting at 11 am. Printed grade memos for both passing and failing students are typically sent to their respective institutions within 25 days. Students who are dissatisfied with their final scores can request a recount of their answer sheets by paying ₹400 per subject. Alternatively, they can opt for re-verification with a photocopy of the evaluated answer script for ₹1,200 per subject. For SSC students, the recounting fee is ₹350 per subject, while re-verification is ₹1,200 per subject.

Telangana Results 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website, telanganaopenschool.org.

On the homepage, select the link for SSC or Inter October Public Examination Results.

Enter your login credentials.

View your marks memo displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Telangana Results 2024: Last year pass percentage

Last year, the overall pass percentage for SSC students was 51.20%, while 52.72% of Intermediate students passed the TOSS exam. Of the 31,691 students who appeared for the SSC exams, 16,226 passed—9,184 boys (47.66% pass rate) and 7,042 girls (56.69% pass rate). For the TOSS Intermediate exam, 41,668 students participated, with 21,967 passing. Among them, 12,942 boys passed (49.94%), while 9,025 girls cleared the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 57.29% for female candidates.