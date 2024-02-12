Telangana TSPSC 2023 Final Answer Key OUT At tspsc.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

TSPSC 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer key and candidate response sheets for the veterinary assistant surgeon Class A and B exam 2023. Interested candidates can access these materials on the official website at tspsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive by TSPSC aims to fill a total of 185 vacancies, with 170 positions designated for veterinary assistant surgeon Class A and 15 for veterinary assistant surgeon Class B.

TSPSC 2023 Final Answer Key: Steps To Download

- Visit tspsc.gov.in, the official website.

- Look for the link related to the veterinary assistant surgeon (Class A, B) exam under notification no. 23/2022, dated December 22, 2022.

- Click on the link for the display of the final key with responses, as indicated in the official notification.

- A new window will open, providing access to the official notification and relevant links.

- Select the answer key link and proceed to enter login credentials to log in.

- The question paper, along with the final answer key, will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and take a printout for future reference.

The official notification emphasizes that the response sheets of the candidates, marked with final keys, have been available on the commission's website since February 10. It further states that no further objections will be entertained regarding the final key.

The written exam for this recruitment drive took place on July 13 and 14, 2023, in computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) mode. The response sheets marked with preliminary keys were initially hosted on the commission's website on August 14, 2023. Candidates are encouraged to visit tspsc.gov.in for additional details and information related to the recruitment process.