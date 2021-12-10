हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE news

Term 2 exclusive CBSE question banks released for 10th, 12th Board Exams

Students can also read Oswaal CBSE Question Bank Chapter-wise for Term-II Class 10 and 12 Exams 2022. 

Term 1 Exams for CBSE 10th and 12th are still going on with the new MCQs pattern. This year, it was a challenge for the students of class 10th and 12th to prepare for their exams according to the MCQs pattern. 

Term 1 exams 2021-22 has been started from December 1st 2021 for Class 12th and from 30th November 2021 for Class 10th. For class 10th, 3 exams are left, and for 12th, 13 exams are left for Term 1, but after Term 1, students need to start preparing for the Term 2 exams as the exams will hold in March and April 2022, respectively. So many updates have come for CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Class 10th and 12th, respectively:

Term 2 Books are now available in the market:

Term 1 was totally based upon the MCQs pattern, but Term 2 exams are based on MCQs and theory. Students must go with the right study material and plan to prepare for Term 2 Exams 2022. The study material has been bifurcated into two parts which cover MCQs and the theory portion, so this time they can score according to their efficiency in a particular portion. Students can also read Oswaal CBSE Question Bank Chapter-wise for Term-II Class 10 and 12 Exams 2022 where they will get wide range of preparation methods like:

• Latest Board Sample Paper

• Revision Notes

• Based on the Latest CBSE Syllabus released on 22th July 2021

• Commonly Made Errors & Answering Tips

• Most Likely Questions (AI) for 2022 Board Exams

Here is the recommended link for CBSE Question Bank Class 10 for Term 2 board exams 2022, click here https://bit.ly/3DzgG8m

Here is the recommended link for CBSE Question Bank Class 12 for Term 2 board exams 2022, click here https://bit.ly/3oxxzMk

 

-Brand Desk Content

 

 

 

