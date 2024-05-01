TS ECET 2024 Hall Ticket Today At ecet.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps To Download

TS ECET 2024: Osmania University is set to release the admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 today, on May 1. Aspiring candidates can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in. The process requires the application number and password provided during registration. Alongside the admit card, candidates must bring a valid photo ID such as Aadhar card, PAN card, or voter ID to the exam center. The TS ECET 2024 exam is scheduled for May 6, with the results expected to be announced in June. Subsequently, the counseling process for TS ECET 2024 is anticipated to commence in June 2024.

The TS ECET 2024 exam will be conducted across various cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Telangana, designated exam centers include Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Warangal, Adilabad, Kodad, Mahabubnagar, Sangareddy, and Siddipet. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, the exam will be held in Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Kurnool.

TS ECET 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit ecet.tsche.ac.in, the official website.

- Click on the TS ECET 2024 admit card link displayed on the homepage.

- Enter the necessary credentials.

- The TS ECET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen.

- Download and print it for future reference.

The TS ECET 2024 exam will be conducted online in computer-based mode. The question paper will comprise 200 multiple-choice questions divided into four sections: mathematical, physics, chemistry, and engineering. The duration of the exam is 3 hours, and it will be conducted in English. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect responses.