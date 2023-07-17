trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636491
TS ECET COUNSELLING 2023

TS ECET Counselling 2023 Counselling Schedule Released At tsecet.nic.in- Check Official Notice And Other Details Here

TS ECET Counselling 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has issued the TS ECET 2023 counselling schedule. Phase 1 registration begins on July 29, scroll down for more information.

Jul 17, 2023

TS ECET Counselling 2023 Counselling Schedule Released At tsecet.nic.in- Check Official Notice And Other Details Here File Photo

TS ECET Counselling 2023: The lateral entry (second year) counselling dates for the BE, BTech, and B Pharmacy programmes for the TS ECET (Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test) in 2023 have been issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The Phase 1 registration period will begin on July 29. Candidates can register at tsecet.nic.in, the official website. The first phase of registration will close on August 1. The preliminary seat allotment results will be made available on or about August 8.

TS ECET Counselling 2023: Schedule

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification July 29 to August 1, 2023
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates July 31 to August 2, 2023
Exercising Options after Certificate Verification July 31 to August 4, 2023
Freezing of Options 4-Aug-23
Provisional Seat Allotment 8-Aug-23
Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting through the website August 8 to 12, 2023

TS ECET Counselling 2023; official notice here

From July 21, the detailed notification, along with instructions for the candidate, will be published on the official website.

