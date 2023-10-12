trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674324
TS ICET 2023 Special Phase Counselling Schedule Released At tsicetd.nic.in- Check Details Here

TS ICET 2023: Candidates can fill out the form and pay the cost on October 15, 2023, and the provisional seat allotment will be announced on or before October 20, 2023, according to the schedule, scroll down for more details.

TS ICET 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has issued the TS ICET 2023 Special Phase Counselling Schedule on October 11, 2023. Candidates can fill out the form and pay the money on October 15, 2023, according to the schedule. The whole schedule is available on the official website tsicetd.nic.in. According to the announcement, eligible and qualified candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes are advised that the payment of the Processing Fee, Slot Booking for Certificate Verification, Certificate Verification, and Option Exercise will begin as scheduled.

Candidates who have secured a seat but are not interested in joining; those who have not secured a seat yet but have had their certificates verified; those who have not exercised their options but have had their certificates verified; and those who have secured a seat but want a better option, as well as any other eligible candidate, can exercise their options during the special phase.

TS ICET 2023: Schedule

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking 15-Oct-23
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates 16-Oct-23
Exercising Options after Certificate Verification October 16 to 17
Freezing of Options 17-Oct
Provisonal seat allotment 20-Oct-23

After the special phase of TS ICET Counselling 2023 is concluded, rules for MBA and MCA Private Unaided Colleges will be posted on the website on October 13, 2023.

