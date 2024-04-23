TS Inter Result 2024: TSBSE Telangana Manabadi 1st, 2nd Year Result To Be OUT Tomorrow At 11 AM On bse.telangana.gov.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

TS Inter Result 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially announced the dates for the release of the Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year examination results for the year 2024. Students who took the Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year 2024 examinations can anticipate the release of their results online on April 24, 2024 at 11 am. These results can be accessed through the official TSBIE website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

For the convenience of students, the TSBIE has streamlined the process by which they can access their results. On April 24, students can simply visit the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. There, a direct link to the TS IPE/IPASE 2024 Mark's Memos will be provided.

TS Inter Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

Step 1: Visit the TS Inter official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link labeled “TSBIE 2024 result.”

Step 3: Choose the relevant year—either 1st year or 2nd year—and input your TS Inter hall ticket number.

Step 4: Upon submission, your marks memo will be promptly displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the marks memo for future reference.

TS Inter Result 2024: Exam Date

Regarding the exam dates, an impressive number of nearly 8 lakh students were registered for and participated in the TS Intermediate 1st 2nd Year examinations or IPE March 2024 examinations. These examinations took place throughout the month of March. Now, eagerly anticipated, the TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Results will be officially out tomorrow, April 22.

In terms of the pass criteria, it is imperative for every student to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in every subject and overall to successfully clear the examination, thus fulfilling the requirements for both SSC and IPE. Once the mark sheet is released, candidates are advised to meticulously review details such as their and their parents’ names, roll number, percentage calculation, subject listings, as well as school details, ensuring accuracy in spellings and other pertinent information.