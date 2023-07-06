TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Result To Be Released Soon At tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Date And Other Details Here

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE, is likely to declare the TS first and second-year supply results soon. According to the most recent Manabadi report, the results are expected to be revealed on July 10, 2023, although officials have yet to clarify the exact date and hour. Once available, students can download it from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Those who took the exam can receive their results on the official website as soon as they are available, as well as via the trusted third-party website manabadi.co.in. Candidates should keep their hall tickets handy because they will be asked to download the scorecard.

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on TS Inter Supplementary result link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your TS Inter supply results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the Inter supplementary results

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, about 3 lakh students took the TS Inter Supplementary 2023 Exam. The TS Inter First Year IPASE test took place from June 12 to June 16, 2023, while the vocational test took place from June 17 to June 19, 2023.