TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Begins Today At lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TS LAWCET 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, will begin registering students for TS LAWCET counselling on November 14, 2023. Candidates eligible for admission can view the relevant dates on this page. The registration form must be filed online at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, the official website. Candidates will be assigned a seat based on their desired subject and college. On November 28, the first phase of seat allotment will be issued.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2023: Schedule

Online Registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification Nov 14 to 21, 2023 Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e- mail 22-Nov Exercising Web options- Phase Nov 23 to 24 List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Phase-I) 28-Nov Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates Nov 29 to Dec 2

TS LAWCET Counselling: Steps to apply here

1. Candidates who are interested should visit the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

2. Locate the TS LAWCET link on the homepage.

3. Enter your name, date of birth, mobile number, e-mail address, qualifying examination, course stream, and other pertinent information and submit.

4. Pay the application cost once the registration process is completed.

5. Fill out the form and save the confirmation page.

6. Take a screenshot of it or print it off for future reference.

There are 4,790 seats in three-year law degree courses in 22 schools, 2,280 seats in five-year law degree courses in 19 colleges, and 930 seats in LLM courses in 17 law colleges. In the TS LAWCET, 20,234 applicants qualified for the three-year programme, 6,039 qualified for the five-year programme, and 2,776 qualified for the PGLCET 2023.