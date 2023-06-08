TS PGECET 2023 Result To Be Declared Today On pgecet.tsche.ac.in, Check Time & Steps To Download Manabadi Marks Memo Here

TS PGECET 2023 Result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the Talangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2023 Result today. As per the latest media reports, TSCHE will declare the TS PGECET Result at 3 pm today.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their Manabadi results from the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in following the simple steps given below

TS PGECET 2023 Result: Here's How To Download Manabadi Rank Card

Step 1: Visit the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homeopage and click on the “Download rank card” link

Step 3: Entre your hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit and your TS PGECET rank card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future references

TS PGECET is conducted for admission into Regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

TSCHE has already released the TS PGECET Preliminary Answer Key and response sheets of the candidates on the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections against the preliminary answer key till June 4.