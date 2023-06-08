topStoriesenglish2619089
NewsEducation
TS PGECET 2023 RESULT

TS PGECET 2023 Result To Be Declared Today On pgecet.tsche.ac.in, Check Time & Steps To Download Manabadi Marks Memo Here

TS PGECET 2023 Result will be soon available on the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in, scroll down to check the steps to download Manabadi result and other important details.

Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TS PGECET 2023 Result To Be Declared Today On pgecet.tsche.ac.in, Check Time & Steps To Download Manabadi Marks Memo Here

TS PGECET 2023 Result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the Talangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2023 Result today. As per the latest media reports, TSCHE will declare the TS PGECET Result at 3 pm today.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their Manabadi results from the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in following the simple steps given below

TS PGECET 2023 Result: Here's How To Download Manabadi Rank Card

Step 1: Visit the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homeopage and click on the “Download rank card” link

Step 3: Entre your hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit and your TS PGECET rank card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future references

TS PGECET is conducted for admission into Regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

TSCHE has already released the TS PGECET Preliminary Answer Key and response sheets of the candidates on the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections against the preliminary answer key till June 4. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile