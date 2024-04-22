TS POLYCET 2024 Application Ends Today At polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TS POLYCET 2024: The State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana, Hyderabad, will end the online application window for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2024 (POLYCET-2024) today, April 22. To avoid late fees, eligible candidates must submit their completed applications immediately on the official website polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. The deadline to apply with a late fee is April 24.

The POLYCET 2024 exam is set for May 17, 2024. The results are expected to be released after 12 days of the exam. Candidates who have completed SSC or an equivalent examination recognized by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad, are eligible to apply. Candidates who have compartmentally passed or will be taking the SSC 2024 exam are also eligible to apply. However, before applying for admission, they must have passed all of their subjects.

TS POLYCET 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website: polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Go to the application link.

Register and continue with the application procedure.

Fill out the form, pay the cost, and submit it.

Keep a hardcopy for future reference.

Candidates for the TS POLYCET 2024 must be Indian citizens residing in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. Applicants must have passed the Class 10 board exam administered by the State Board of Secondary Education (SBSE) of Andhra Pradesh or Telangana with a minimum aggregate of 35% marks and Mathematics as one of the subjects. If the candidate finished Class 10 from a board equivalent to the SBSE in either state, they must have scored at least 35% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. There is no age limit for individuals applying to TS POLYCET 2024.