TS POLYCET 2024 Registration Begins At polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TS POLYCET 2024: The SBTET, Telangana begins the online registration procedure for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET 2024) February 28. Candidates can fill up the TS POLYCET application form until April 22 without incurring late fees. Interested candidates can apply for TS POLYCET 2024 by going to the official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.uk.The application cost for TS POLYCET 2024 is Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 200 for candidates from scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST). Candidates can submit the TS POLYCET 2024 application form until April 26, with a late fee of Rs 200.

TS POLYCET 2024: Steps to apply here

• Visit the official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

• Register by filling out the relevant information.

• Complete the TS POLYCET 2024 application.

• Include the relevant files in your upload.

• Make the application fee payment.

• To "Save and preview," click.

• After reviewing the information, click submit.

• Save and print the TS POLYCET 2024 application form.

The TS POLYCET 2024 exam, planned for May 17, will only consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes long and consists of 120 questions divided into three sections: chemistry, physics, and mathematics. Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect ones.