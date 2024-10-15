TSPSC Group 1 Mains Admit Card 2024 Released At tspsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TSPSC Mains Admit Card 2024: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Group 1 Mains examination. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, tspsc.gov.in. The Mains exam for Group 1 Services will be held from October 21 to 28 at various centers across the state in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. To access the hall ticket, candidates must log in using their credentials. The admit card will display details such as the candidate’s name, father's name, exam center, date, time, and important exam day instructions.

TSPSC Mains Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) at tspsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "TSPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2024" link.

Log in using your registration number and password or date of birth.

Your hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Review the details and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must bring a valid ID proof along with their hall ticket to the examination hall. A total of 31,382 candidates are eligible to sit for the mains exam, which aims to fill 563 vacancies across various roles. The exam consists of seven descriptive papers. The Commission may conduct the exam using either digital or conventional paper-based question formats. Entry to the examination center will be allowed from 12:30 pm onwards. Candidates must present their hall ticket and an original, government-issued photo ID, such as a passport, PAN card, voter ID, Aadhaar card, government employee ID, or driving license.