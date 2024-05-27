TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 Admit Card To Be OUT On June 1 At tspsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download

TSPSC Exam 2024: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will issue the admit card for Group 1 services posts on June 1. Candidates appearing for the recruitment examination can download the TSPSC Group 1 services admit card 2024 through the official website, tspsc.gov.in, using their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. The Commission has also released sample OMR sheets for candidates.

"The instructions printed on the Hall Ticket are also available to the candidates. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully and follow them during the Preliminary Test. The Commission will not be held responsible for any mistakes or violations of the instructions on the OMR Answer Sheet and Hall Ticket," the TSPSC notification read.

TSPSC ADMIT CARD 2024: Steps to Download

- Go to the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

- Once the admit card link appears on the screen, click it to view the TSPSC test admit card.

- Enter your login information and complete the registration form.

- Verify all of the information on the admit card.

- Print the admit card for your reference and records.

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims: Exam Date 2024

The TSPSC Group 1 exam 2024 is scheduled for June 9 at various exam centres across the state and will be conducted in OMR-based mode. The preliminary exam will be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1 pm, with candidates receiving personalised OMR answer sheets containing pre-printed details. The commission has advised candidates to review the instructions on the question paper booklet.

Candidates who qualify the prelims will need to appear for the TSPSC Group 1 mains exam 2024, which will be held in September/October 2024. In case of any discrepancies on the TSPSC Group 1 admit card, candidates must contact the examination authorities.