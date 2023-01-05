UP Board Exams Class 10th Date Sheet 2023: UPMSP High School Exam Timetable to be released at upmsp.edu.in, Here's how to Download PDF

UP Board Exams Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), which conducts the UP Board Class 10th exams, is expected to release the timetable of the High School exams soon. According to media reports, the datesheet for the UP Board Class X exams is likely to be released in the first week of January. However, the UP Board officials have not made an official announcement on this yet. The UP Board Class 10 students who are waiting for the datesheet can check it on UPMSP's official website at upmsp.edu.in when it is released.

It is noteworthy that as many as 31,16,458 students have applied to write the 2023 UP Board Exams Class 10.

UP Board Class 10 exam 2023 time table: Here's how to check High School exam date sheet

UP Board Exam 2023 Class 10th students can check the timetable on Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad's official website at upmsp.edu.in.



On the UPMSP website's homepage, students need to scroll down and look for the "Important notice and download" section.



section. Once the UP Board Class 10 date sheet is released, students need to click on the "UP Board Class 10 date sheet" link under the "Important notice and download" section.



link under the "Important notice and download" section. You will be redirected to a new page from where you can download the UPMSP Class 10th date sheet.

UPMSP Class 10th time table: High School exams to start in March

The UPMSP Class 10th exams this year are expected to start in March.

In 2021, the UPMSP had held UP Board High School exams from March to April.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th exams to have 'stitched' answer sheets to check unfair means

Nearly 58 lakh students registered to appear in the Uttar Pradesh Board high school and intermediate exams this year will get "stitched" answer sheets. The move by UPMSP is aimed at preventing the cheating mafias from deliberately changing the answer sheets of meritorious students at different exam centres as witnessed in previous years.

The UPMSP official spokesman said that the decision has been taken after the Board's experiment to provide stitched answer sheets to 10 sensitive districts -- where such practices were feared in 2020 -- showed positive results. The spokesman said that this year the UP Board has requested the concerned officers to only supply sewed copies to all 75 districts in the state.

As per reports, in the earlier exams, the cheating mafias used to take out the cover page of the usual stapled answer sheets of meritorious students at the centres after the examination was over and put it on the copies of the weaker students in lieu of cash.

To prevent this, the Board began providing stitched answer sheets to select districts where such practices were reported in 2020.